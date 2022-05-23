Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

