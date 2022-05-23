Indus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Lufax comprises 0.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 568,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 252,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lufax by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

LU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.10. 6,032,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,692. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

