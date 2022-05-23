Indus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.