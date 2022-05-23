Indus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,028 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises 2.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RLX Technology worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX stock remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806,870. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

