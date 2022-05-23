Insider Buying: Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Insider Acquires £37,750 in Stock

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) insider Terry Boot bought 25,000 shares of Shoe Zone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($46,536.00).

SHOE stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.97) on Monday. Shoe Zone plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.55 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.40 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.32. The firm has a market cap of £80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

