Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report sales of $729.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

IBKR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. 24,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,387,029.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,217,400. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

