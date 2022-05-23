International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,878. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

