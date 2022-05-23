International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 160 at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from SEK 145 to SEK 160 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. International Petroleum has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

