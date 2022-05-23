Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISNPY. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.23) to €2.90 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.33) to €2.70 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.15 ($3.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,985. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

