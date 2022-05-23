Invesco Ltd. Has $556.35 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Altria Group worth $556,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.87. 98,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

