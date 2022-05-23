Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Zoetis worth $676,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,327. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

