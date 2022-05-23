Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,348,623 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of Corteva worth $660,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corteva by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. 34,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

