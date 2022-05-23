Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,036 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $783,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,071,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $930,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,803 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.71. 25,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.57. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.