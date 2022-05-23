Invesco Ltd. Sells 495,907 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Exxon Mobil worth $751,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 356,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,418,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $93.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

