Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,644,179 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.49%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 683,985 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

