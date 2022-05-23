Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,019. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

