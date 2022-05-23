Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 23rd (AFL, ALL, CB, CRL, EQH, HIG, LNC, MET, PFG, PGR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 23rd:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

