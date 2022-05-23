IoTeX Trading Up 38.1% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $388.35 million and approximately $62.93 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,161.13 or 1.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00177460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.