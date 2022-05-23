iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 78,127 shares.The stock last traded at $96.42 and had previously closed at $95.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

