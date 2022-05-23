Jeffrey Keenan Buys 11,000 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

SWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 281,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $853.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWM shares. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

