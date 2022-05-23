Jigstack (STAK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Jigstack (STAK) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,860.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

