Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $179.44. 6,975,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

