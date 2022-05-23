Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,885,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,709,000 after purchasing an additional 625,627 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 213,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,526,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012,136 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.40. The company had a trading volume of 415,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,882. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.