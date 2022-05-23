JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

