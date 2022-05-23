KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

