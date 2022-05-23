Karbo (KRB) Market Capitalization Tops $512,163.52

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $512,163.52 and $560.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00650506 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,433,089 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.