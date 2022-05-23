Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,204 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gatos Silver worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at $7,476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 328.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 540,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 989,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 472,216 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.08. 460,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,522. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATO shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

