Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $7.10 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. 2,309,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,812. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

