Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts comprises about 1.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Full House Resorts worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,174. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.93. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Full House Resorts news, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

