Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.