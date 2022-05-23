KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.0967 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $260,049.78 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 656.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.71 or 0.77695322 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.30 or 1.49892004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000272 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

