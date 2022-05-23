Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $106,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $140.16. 1,006,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,295. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.