Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $106,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $140.16. 1,006,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,295. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.