Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 247 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

