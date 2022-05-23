Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

