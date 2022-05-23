Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1,405.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 29,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

