Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.61. 559,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,265. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

