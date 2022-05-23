Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). Lannett reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 8,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,429. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

