Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Lazard stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.71. 709,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

