LHT Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. LHT has a total market cap of $81,565.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008669 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006544 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

