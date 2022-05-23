Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $122,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.81. 474,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,694. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

