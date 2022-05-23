Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 299,584 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.66 on Monday, hitting $349.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,675. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

