Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 444,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 289,835 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $44.83. 84,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

