Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 554,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

