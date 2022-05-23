Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $71.34. 17,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.