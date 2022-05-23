Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.51. 54,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,314. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

