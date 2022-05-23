Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $655.80. 7,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.68 and its 200-day moving average is $743.41.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,677 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

