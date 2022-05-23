Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.64.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.06. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

