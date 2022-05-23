Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

DFS traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 23,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

