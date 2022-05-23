Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.85. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,839. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.00 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.