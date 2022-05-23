Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.70).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,601.58). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($249,070.51).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

