Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.09. 8,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

